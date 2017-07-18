TOP STORIES
noBy: me
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah and four others to represent Ghana in an all time six-a-side tournament
Ghana legend Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah have been named together with four other players to represent Ghana at this year's Star Sixes Legends Tournament in London.
Pele and Yeboah will be joined by former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour and former Juventus midfielder Stephen Appiah.
The others are John Paintsil and Joe Carr.
The ongoing Star Sixes legends tournament in London has brought together some of sport's greatest names from the last 20 years to contest a competitive six-a-side tournament at the O2 Arena.
For the inaugural event, Nigeria were Africa's only representatives, but considering what a success the tournament has been Ghana will be represented this time.
the tournament which will kickoff in 12 month's time will see greater African representation at the world's only competitive six-a-side legends tournament, with Ghana showing up for the first time.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News