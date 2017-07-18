modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah and four others to represent Ghana in an all time six-a-side tournament

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana legend Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah have been named together with four other players to represent Ghana at this year's Star Sixes Legends Tournament in London.

Pele and Yeboah will be joined by former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour and former Juventus midfielder Stephen Appiah.

The others are John Paintsil and Joe Carr.
The ongoing Star Sixes legends tournament in London has brought together some of sport's greatest names from the last 20 years to contest a competitive six-a-side tournament at the O2 Arena.

For the inaugural event, Nigeria were Africa's only representatives, but considering what a success the tournament has been Ghana will be represented this time.

the tournament which will kickoff in 12 month's time will see greater African representation at the world's only competitive six-a-side legends tournament, with Ghana showing up for the first time.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ken Agyapong’s Attacks Don’t Irritate Me – Nana Addo

4 hours ago

I Don’t Know Status Of My $14m Residence – Bawumia

4 hours ago

quot-img-1no

By: me quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line