All Stars vs Berekum Chelsea headline MTN FA Cup Quarter final draw
The quarter final draw of the 2017 MTN FA Cup has been concluded with and there are some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to.
Defending Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars whose title defence has been thrown out of the window after their abysmal showing this season will face a tough task of progressing to the semi finals when they host fellow Premier League side Berekum Chelsea in what looks like the tie of the round.
Accra Hearts of Oak have been drawn against Danport FC who defeated Liberty Professionals in the previous round.
Amidaus Professionals who defeated Ghana Premier League leaders WAFA in the round of 16 will travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama.
The game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nea Salamina completes the draw. The quarter finals will be played on the 29th and 30th of July 2017.
–
By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana
