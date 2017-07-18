TOP STORIES
love is a reaction between tow heartsBy: saurabh
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
The Sinking Image Of Ghana Football
I was very sad and ashamed when pictures of the GN Division One League match between Sporting Mirren and Vision FC last Sunday flooded my timeline on Facebook.
I had the shock of my life when numbers on the substitution board were inscribed with a chalk. Who does that in this modern era where everything revolves around technology? Football has moved from the days where it was only played as a hobby. It is now a business which is booming and contributes immensely to a country's economic sustenance.
Hence, the need to treat it with all the seriousness that it deserves. Many countries who saw the opportunities football provides from the onset and put in place the needed structures are raking millions of pounds. It is in this light that, I think Ghana as a country is lagging behind.
We are always crying for sponsorships to give our various leagues a facelift, but we keep doing things that will drive potential sponsors away. No serious corporate entity will invest in mediocre leagues which will in turn tarnish their hard won brand.
As a country if we want our leagues to be respected and our clubs to also win laurels on the continent, we have to discard some bad practices that are hindering our progress and work tirelessly on the following : A. Ghana Football Association The executives of the association have a huge task in managing football.They need to answer questions as to why such an archaic way of substituting players repeated itself. They have brought the league into disrepute.
I know it is the Division One League Board that oversees issuess related to Division One football, but the buck stops with the Ghana Football Association. Anyone who deserves to be punished for this national disgrace should not be shielded. The association claims supporters are not patronizing local matches, but they persistently feed supporters with what will not attract them to fill the stadium.
This is the time to work on their sinking image. The association has supervised and countenanced mediocrity for far too long, from hooliganism, wrong jerseys, boardroom points, empty stadia, sub-standard matches, corruption et al. The straw that broke the camel's back was the public spat between George Afriyie, the Vice - President of the association who accused the President, Kwesi of being greedy.
Such comments coming from him should be treated seriously and if the need be, investigated to unravel the truth. Such behaviours will scare investors from investing their monies into the league which will have a dire effect on football in the country. B. Bankrollers/Club Administrators Club owners must be well informed about the latest trends in football administration. They need to brand themselves so well in order to attract avalanche of sponsorships.
They must start trimming their squads which is doing more harm than good to their finances. It is better to keep a manageable squad than to have a bloated squad that will struggle to even feed. Also, club administrators must employ qualified personnels to run their clubs. Some decide to save cost by falling on family members who have no background in football management which destroys the club. They can also float shares for others to purchase. This will breath some oxygen into the purse of the club. Managing a team alone without help is an arduous task. Hence, the need to put down workable structures that will promote the image of the club.
C. Pitches Some of the pitches our players play on do not deserve to be called pitches. They are death traps! No wonder our players are found wanting and gasping for breath when they find themselves playing in continental competitions.
They return with excuses claiming they were robbed. I don't doubt they being robbed in some instances, but I believe the pitches play major roles in their defeats. It is so sad that, many pitches have been sold to land developers at the expense of the future generations to come. Most of the pitches contribute to injuries or aggravate injuries of the players.
Our stadia are in bad shape as a result of having entertainment programmes on them which is detrimental to the survival of the league. The Sports Council must reinvest monies accured from rentals into maintaining the pitch. The Ghana Football Association should as a matter of urgency contact corporate bodies who are willing to help in the growth of the game and have the financial cloud invest in building a stadium which will remain a legacy of the current administration. D. Players It is the dream of every player to play in the best leagues, make money that will put body and soul together and if possible, extend a helping hand to the family and friends. Rather, the reverse is what is being practiced.
Players in the Ghana league are either being under paid or not paid at all which serves as a disincentive. They are always on the next available flight to countries who are willing to offer them a few bucks. They end up messing up their careers that took off on a stellar note. Do you blame them? I do not because man must survive. When this happens, it is our leagues and national teams that suffer. The opportunity to integrate them into the national teams would have been lost.
We then turn to players in Europe who are deemed misfits in their countries of birth to come and don our national colours. They also come with their bag of troubles. E. Referees The survival of every good league depends on the quality of referees who officiate matches. Teams here are always at each other's throat accusing one referee or the other for below par performance. It is one of the reasons our stadia are always empty. Supporters do not want pay for matches and be served with a broken heart due to a referee's incompetence that resulted in a goal.
Referees also complain about the undue delay of monies due them for months. Why won't they be corrupt by taking monies from club administrators to influence matches. When such a situation occurs, we crown winners not on merit who disgrace the country in continental competitions. They also claim, they have to buy their own apparels for matches which should not happen. It is a disgrace to Ghana which should not be entertained. As a country that has been to the World Cup thrice, we should not be going through all these struggles. Ghana football has been battered for far too long.
A revolution in Ghana football is what is needed. Colts football, Division One League, and Premier League football matches are nothing to write home about. All stake holders must be up and doing. It is the reason they have been mandated to run football in the country. The country is tired of the lame excuses. Ghana Football Association, just fix it!
Photo Credit : Dada Oliseh ￼
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature