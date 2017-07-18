TOP STORIES
IF YOU WANT TO STAND OUT, DON'T BE DIFFERENT; BE OUTSTANDING.By: ADWOA TORONTO-CANDA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Cape Coast High Court declares MNS Doe winner of Central FA elections after two years
A Cape Coast High Court has ruled by declaring MNS Doe winner of the disputed Central Region FA chairmanship election two years ago.
Judge Justice Dapaah has restrained Roy Arthur from holding himself as the Football Association Chairman.
The veteran administrator lost in October 2015 but questioned the ineligibility of Roy Arthur.
Doe polled 24 votes as against the 26 garnered by his sole competitor at the Cape Coast Stadium.
This ruling means Doe will reclaim his position on the Ghana FA Executive Committee.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News