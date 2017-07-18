modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian international Carlos Opoku joins Italian Serie C side Paganese from Hellas Verona

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian international Carlos Opoku Buxton has joined Italian Serie C side Paganese Calcio 1926 on loan from Hellas Verona.

Opoku, 18, featured for the Primavera side of the newly-promoted Serie A club has joined the Azzurrostellati on Monday night as he seeks first team action.

The prolific center-forward netted 14 times and provided seven assists in 29 games for the junior team of the Gialloblu  as they finished among the top ranks last season.

He is expected to lead the attack of manager Salvatore Matrecano in his quest for Serie B promotion.

The budding youngster who was born to Ghanaian parents at Verona has already been compared to Hellas Verona legend Luca Toni due to his playing style and goal scoring prowess.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ken Agyapong’s Attacks Don’t Irritate Me – Nana Addo

30 minutes ago

I Don’t Know Status Of My $14m Residence – Bawumia

30 minutes ago

quot-img-1Interms of fashion, go with the current.Interms of conscience, stand like arock.

By: King Basit quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line