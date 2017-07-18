TOP STORIES
Ghanaian international Carlos Opoku joins Italian Serie C side Paganese from Hellas Verona
Ghanaian international Carlos Opoku Buxton has joined Italian Serie C side Paganese Calcio 1926 on loan from Hellas Verona.
Opoku, 18, featured for the Primavera side of the newly-promoted Serie A club has joined the Azzurrostellati on Monday night as he seeks first team action.
The prolific center-forward netted 14 times and provided seven assists in 29 games for the junior team of the Gialloblu as they finished among the top ranks last season.
He is expected to lead the attack of manager Salvatore Matrecano in his quest for Serie B promotion.
The budding youngster who was born to Ghanaian parents at Verona has already been compared to Hellas Verona legend Luca Toni due to his playing style and goal scoring prowess.
