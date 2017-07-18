modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

"Polack's departure is not the cause of our inconsistency," Berekum Chelsea PRO insists

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Public Relations Officer of Berekum Chelsea Isaac Amponsah has dismissed suggestions that the departure of Steve Polack is the cause of their inconsistency in the second round of the campaign.

The Blues have been inconsistent in the second stanza of the ongoing Ghana Premier League, having collected eight points from a possible twenty four.

Many pundits have suggested that the team's dip in form is due to the departure of astute trainer Steve Polack to Asante Kotoko.

However, the club's spokesperson has quelled off that notion by insisting that they will bounce back and finish the league strongly.

'The players, management and technical team are all doing their best, it's just unfortunate things are going the way it is but we hope to bounce back to winning ways ,i don't want to believe Polack's exit is the reason we are loosing, no,' he said.

Polack has done a remarkable job so far by guiding The Porcupine Warriors to 4th place on the standings.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

'It's Not Clear If I'll Run For 2020' – Akufo-Addo

53 minutes ago

I prefer 'noisy, scandalous' media to 'sycophancy'

2 hours ago

quot-img-1In democracy it's your vote that counts; In feudalism it's your count that votes.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line