"Polack's departure is not the cause of our inconsistency," Berekum Chelsea PRO insists
Public Relations Officer of Berekum Chelsea Isaac Amponsah has dismissed suggestions that the departure of Steve Polack is the cause of their inconsistency in the second round of the campaign.
The Blues have been inconsistent in the second stanza of the ongoing Ghana Premier League, having collected eight points from a possible twenty four.
Many pundits have suggested that the team's dip in form is due to the departure of astute trainer Steve Polack to Asante Kotoko.
However, the club's spokesperson has quelled off that notion by insisting that they will bounce back and finish the league strongly.
'The players, management and technical team are all doing their best, it's just unfortunate things are going the way it is but we hope to bounce back to winning ways ,i don't want to believe Polack's exit is the reason we are loosing, no,' he said.
Polack has done a remarkable job so far by guiding The Porcupine Warriors to 4th place on the standings.
