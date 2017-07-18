modernghana logo

PFAG names Conference Hall after late Hearts of Oak midfielder Uriah Asante

40 minutes ago

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have named their new conference hall after the late Hearts of Oak midfielder Uriah Asante.

The ultra-modern conference hall which was part of the new office complex for the professional body was named after the intelligent midfielder who was a key member of the PFAG.

The former Hearts man who also played for Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The tragic incident happened on a Monday afternoon after he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The University of Ghana graduate had two seasons for the Phobians where he became one of the mainstays of the team before leaving for Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

