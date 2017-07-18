modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan to leave Ghana tonight to join new club Kayserispor

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Asamoah Gyan will leave Ghana on Tuesday night to join new club Kayserispor.

The 31-year-old will leave after unveiling ultra-modern astro-turf pitch for his alma mater Accra Academy.

Gyan has been training with his former club Liberty professionals under supervision of Sellas Tetteh.

The striker, who has signed a two-year deal, is set to play in Europe for the first time in six years.

Asamoah Gyan

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

