Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Asamoah Gyan to leave Ghana tonight to join new club Kayserispor
Asamoah Gyan will leave Ghana on Tuesday night to join new club Kayserispor.
The 31-year-old will leave after unveiling ultra-modern astro-turf pitch for his alma mater Accra Academy.
Gyan has been training with his former club Liberty professionals under supervision of Sellas Tetteh.
The striker, who has signed a two-year deal, is set to play in Europe for the first time in six years.
Asamoah Gyan
