Hearts of Oak technical team not paid for FIVE months
Hearts of Oak technical team have not been paid their five months salaries and this includes head coach Frank Nuttall.
The last time members of the technical team got paid was back in February.
''We owe the technical team for some months, but management is doing everything possible to pay them within the next coming day,'' the club's spokesperson Kwame Opare Addo told Happy FM.
''Currently, I can't confirm if head coach Frank Nuttall is part but what I know is we owe the technical team for some months.''
There are fears this could imperil the club's chase for the Ghana Premier League title.
Hearts of Oak host Tema Youth on Sunday in the week 23 fixture.
