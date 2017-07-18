modernghana logo

Andre Ayew features in West Ham's first pre-season friendly

- ghanasoccernet.com
10 minutes ago | Sports News

Andre Ayew played the first half of West Ham United's opening pre-season friendly on Monday evening against Sturm Graz II in a 0-0 draw.

The Ghana international featured in the 4-5-1 formation deployed by manager Slaven Bilic.

He was replaced after the first 45 minutes.
Despite creating several chances in both halves, Slaven Bilic's men couldn't find a breakthrough up against young and spirited opponents.

More pleasing for the Hammers boss, however, was the fact that 22 of his players came through the encounter unscathed and made a positive step forward in their fitness programme during the eleven-day training camp out in Austria.

Bilic went with a blend of youth and experience in each half, as he gave every fit member of his squad a 45-minute run-out.

Debutant Pablo Zabaleta started at right-back in a 4-5-1 formation, with Ashley Fletcher up top supported by Andre Ayew from the left and Robert Snodgrass wide on the right.

