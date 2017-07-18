TOP STORIES
I can borrow you some money and more but not my wife and my car.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Andre Ayew features in West Ham's first pre-season friendly
Andre Ayew played the first half of West Ham United's opening pre-season friendly on Monday evening against Sturm Graz II in a 0-0 draw.
The Ghana international featured in the 4-5-1 formation deployed by manager Slaven Bilic.
He was replaced after the first 45 minutes.
Despite creating several chances in both halves, Slaven Bilic's men couldn't find a breakthrough up against young and spirited opponents.
More pleasing for the Hammers boss, however, was the fact that 22 of his players came through the encounter unscathed and made a positive step forward in their fitness programme during the eleven-day training camp out in Austria.
Bilic went with a blend of youth and experience in each half, as he gave every fit member of his squad a 45-minute run-out.
Debutant Pablo Zabaleta started at right-back in a 4-5-1 formation, with Ashley Fletcher up top supported by Andre Ayew from the left and Robert Snodgrass wide on the right.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News