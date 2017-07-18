TOP STORIES
Ghana Dwarf national team captain Baah boasts he's better than John Boye and Daniel Amartey
Captain of Ghana's Dwarf football team Yaw 'Taller' Baah claims he is a better player than senior internationals John Boye and Daniel Amartey.
The Black Giants are currently in camp preparing for next month's World Dwarf Games in Ontairo, Canada.
He told Ztv Sports: ''I am far better than John Boye and Daniel Amartey, this no strange news because the players even know it themselves, we have met on several occasions of which they told me specifically that if i had a good height i would have be a threat to their positions in the Black Stars team.''
The Black Giants are US$ 156,000 sponsorship from the Sports Ministry to make it to the Games.
''All we are asking from Ghanaians are their prayers and total support as we prepare for Canada, we will do Ghana proud because we believe in our training so far,'' Baah added.
The 2017 World Dwarfs Games will run from 4-12 August.
Daniel Amartey
