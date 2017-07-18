modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito warns team to eschew complacency as premier league return looks bright

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on winning promotion to the Ghana Premier League but cautioned his players to avoid complacency.

The Dawu-based side extended their lead over second placed side Kpando Heart of Lions at the top of Division One Zone standings to seven points following their 2-0 victory over Amidaus Professionals last Sunday.

And according to Zito, they have a huge chance of returning to the elite division after their healthy lead at the league table summit but cautioned his players to stay grounded in the final hurdle of the campaign.

'Our destiny lies in our own hands and with seven-point difference lead at the top, we have one foot already in the premiership,' Zito told footballmadeinghana.com

'We must not be complacent and we must go all out in the remaining games. This is football and it defies logic, anything can happen so we must attack the remaining games with all seriousness,'

Dreams FC are leading Zone Three with 54 points and will face Young Wise at Kasoa this Sunday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I prefer 'noisy, scandalous' media to 'sycophancy'

2 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo’s Six-Month Empty – Kwakye-Ofosu

21 minutes ago

quot-img-1THE MOST COMMONEST DISEASE TO AFRICANS IS BRIBERY AND CORRUPTION.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line