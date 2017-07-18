TOP STORIES
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito warns team to eschew complacency as premier league return looks bright
Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on winning promotion to the Ghana Premier League but cautioned his players to avoid complacency.
The Dawu-based side extended their lead over second placed side Kpando Heart of Lions at the top of Division One Zone standings to seven points following their 2-0 victory over Amidaus Professionals last Sunday.
And according to Zito, they have a huge chance of returning to the elite division after their healthy lead at the league table summit but cautioned his players to stay grounded in the final hurdle of the campaign.
'Our destiny lies in our own hands and with seven-point difference lead at the top, we have one foot already in the premiership,' Zito told footballmadeinghana.com
'We must not be complacent and we must go all out in the remaining games. This is football and it defies logic, anything can happen so we must attack the remaining games with all seriousness,'
Dreams FC are leading Zone Three with 54 points and will face Young Wise at Kasoa this Sunday.
