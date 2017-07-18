TOP STORIES
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah extends working visit to NY Red Bulls to meet Gideon Baah
Following his working visit to DC United's Ghanaian quartet last week, head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah extended the stopover to New York to meet with Ghanaian left back Gideon Baah at the training grounds of New York Red Bulls.
That becomes the fourth club the hardworking Ghana coach has visited in succession.
The 56-year-old gaffer observed the former HJK Helsinki defender at training and had some discussions with him after their session.
He also held some talks with the head coach of the side Jesse Marsch about the output of the Ghanaian defender.
Kwasi Appiah had previously visited Sporting KC, where he watched Latif Blessing in a game against Dallas, scoring twice with some incredible display of magnificent skills.
Appiah then visited DC United to observe Ghanaian quartet of Patrick Nyarko, Lloyd Sam, Kofi Opare and Chris Odoi.
He, on Monday watched Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew in a Swansea City side in a friendly game against Philly Union, a side that boasts of a Ghanaian trio of C.J. Sarpong, Joshua Yaro and Derrick Jones.
Appiah will wrap up his tour at Columbus Crew where he will observe and hold talks with Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Abu Mohammed and Lalas to end his busy tour.
Coach Kwasi Appiah will then travel to the UK to see his family before moving to Ghana to commence preparations for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo in September.
