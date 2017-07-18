modernghana logo

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu starts training with Turkish side Genclerbirligi

ghanasoccernet.com
44 minutes ago | Sports News

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu has commenced pre-season training with Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi.

The 23-year-old penned a two-year deal with the Genclerbirligi on a free transfer after leaving newly English Premier League side Brighton Hove and Albion.

He is expected to rival South African attacker Tokelo Rantie for the leading role for Umit Ozat's side in the impending season.

https://twitter.com/kirmizikara/status/887245398485729281

Manu, who is a capped Dutch youth international remains eligible for the Black Stars and has previously spoken of his desire to earn a call up one day.

Elvis Manu

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

