Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey tempted to leave the club

- ghanasoccernet.com
43 minutes ago | Sports News

There are reports that Hearts of Oak are likely to lose their skipper Thomas Abbey following a massive season with the club.

According to some reports his contract runs out at the end of the season and there are no talks to extend the deal.

He has scored 10 league goals and has been the reason why Hearts of Oak are flying high in the season.

