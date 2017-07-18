TOP STORIES
MEN TRUST THEIR EARS LESS THAN THIER EYES.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey tempted to leave the club
There are reports that Hearts of Oak are likely to lose their skipper Thomas Abbey following a massive season with the club.
According to some reports his contract runs out at the end of the season and there are no talks to extend the deal.
He has scored 10 league goals and has been the reason why Hearts of Oak are flying high in the season.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News