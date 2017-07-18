TOP STORIES
Inter Milan's €12m offer for midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan rejected by Sassuolo
Sassuolo have reportedly rejected a â‚¬12 million from Inter Milan for their Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan.
The 24-year-old is in hot demand following a remarkable performance for the Serie A side last season.
Sassuolo have turned down the offer from Inter, who are keen to re-sign the Ghana international.
Media reports have claimed the club will not part ways with the player for less than â‚¬20 million.
Duncan is a hot commodity after a fabolous season at Sassuolo, where he scored once in 24 appearances for the side last term.
The Nerazzurri's are keen to bring the midfielder back to the San Siro, where he failed to cement his place in his first spell at the club in 2012.
Duncan is accustomed to Italian football having featured for Livorno, Sampdoria and recently Sassuolo.
The box-to-box midfielder is valued at 20 million Euros with Inter rivals AC Milan believed to be also interested in his signature.
