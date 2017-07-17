TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
'I am not impressed with our performance' - Milislav Bogdanovic
Accra, July 17, GNA - Milislav Bogdanovic, head coach of Bechem United says he was not impressed with his sides performance despite their huge win over bottom placed Bolga All Stars on Sunday.
The Hunters thrashed Bolga All Stars 4-0, with Ahmed Simba Toure grabbing his first hat-trick of the season.
In a post-match interview with the press, Coach Bogdanovic said although they won convincingly he was not impressed with his players' performance in general.
"Although we won with a big margin I was not impressed with some of my players. They hold the ball for too long and eventually lose it and I was disappointed.
'They want to dribble all the time and that is not what I told them in the dressing room. They have to pass the ball to make the game easier for them.
"But the most important thing was that they were able to win convincingly today and I think they would improve in the subsequent games.
"We will work hard in the remaining games, I have been in Ghana for eight years and my problem is the away games, how the referees will treat us but I will try hard in all the remaining games', said Milislav Bogdanovic.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
