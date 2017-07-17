TOP STORIES
"The knowledge we impulse in our mind offers a great value in life"By: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
'Medeama want top four finish' - Latif Salifu
Accra, July 17, GNA - Abdul Latif Salifu, an attacker of Medeama Sporting club says their main target this season is a top four finish in the Ghana Premier League.
Latif Salifu grabbed the third goal for Medeama SC as his side defeated Great Olympics by three goal to nothing at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 23 of the Ghana Premier league.
Speaking to the GNA Sports, Salifu said they are aiming for a top four finish this season and that motivated them in their clash against Olympics.
"We have had bad away records this season, so we were determined to get the three maximum points against Olympics and also prepare for the subsequent games.
"Olympics played well but we were more determined to win and am very happy I scored a goal today", Latif Salifu said.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News