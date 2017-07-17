modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

'Medeama want top four finish' - Latif Salifu

GNA
35 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, July 17, GNA - Abdul Latif Salifu, an attacker of Medeama Sporting club says their main target this season is a top four finish in the Ghana Premier League.

Latif Salifu grabbed the third goal for Medeama SC as his side defeated Great Olympics by three goal to nothing at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 23 of the Ghana Premier league.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Salifu said they are aiming for a top four finish this season and that motivated them in their clash against Olympics.

"We have had bad away records this season, so we were determined to get the three maximum points against Olympics and also prepare for the subsequent games.

"Olympics played well but we were more determined to win and am very happy I scored a goal today", Latif Salifu said.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ambrose Dery deports Indian businessman

51 minutes ago

Government Delegation Led By UKGCC Meets London Stock Exchange

1 hour ago

quot-img-1"The knowledge we impulse in our mind offers a great value in life"

By: Boaz Akude quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line