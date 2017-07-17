TOP STORIES
I don’t talk to my family- Adebayor
Former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City forward Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed he is no longer on talking terms with his family.
Adebayor in an emotional Facebook post back in 2015 publicly revealed some of the personal issues with his family that have disrupted his career.
The Togo international who now plays in Turkey for Istanbul Başakşehiris, has enjoyed a stellar career and has had stints with some of Europe's top clubs as well as being named CAF Footballer of the year back in 2008.
Adebayor was instrumental in helping his country make their first and only appearance so far in a FIFA World Cup, when his 11 goals helped secure Togo a spot in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
The 33 year old however says he continues to cater for his family despite the halt in communication.
“I don't talk to my family but I talk to my friends. Whenever they want to talk to me I'm ready to listen because I'm a good believer,” he said.
“We have done things and being through things so the issue is simple. They don't help me to do my job properly.
“They will never call me to see if I'm fine or anything. They only call when they need something, but they say blood is thicker than water,” he was speaking in an interview with the BBC.
Adebayor is his country's highest goalscorer with 30 goals.
By:Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana
