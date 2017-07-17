modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Boxing Referee Tony Weeks In For Dogboe Vs Chacon Clash

SHO
40 minutes ago | Boxing

Renowned boxing referee, Tony Weeks, has landed in Ghana to officiate the fistic clash between Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe and Argentina’s Javier Chacon on Saturday July 22nd, 2017.

The clash which is being promoted by Rising Star Promotions will come off at the 4000-seat Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The American arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday morning and he was greeted at the airport by officials of Rising Star Africa Promotions.

Dogboe will be making his first defense of his WBOinternational super bantamweight belt against Chacon.

The world acclaimed experienced referee will conduct a course for ring officials and other Ghanaian boxing enthusiasts on July 19th at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Kem

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Boxing

TOP STORIES

We’ll Cancel NHIA Capitation Program In A/R – Osafo Marfo

1 hour ago

N/R minister bribing DCEs Gh¢5k to unseat me – Bugri

1 hour ago

quot-img-1what if the solution is worse than the situation????

By: enoch nyamekye chrap quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line