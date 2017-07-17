TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Boxing Referee Tony Weeks In For Dogboe Vs Chacon Clash
Renowned boxing referee, Tony Weeks, has landed in Ghana to officiate the fistic clash between Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe and Argentina’s Javier Chacon on Saturday July 22nd, 2017.
The clash which is being promoted by Rising Star Promotions will come off at the 4000-seat Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.
The American arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday morning and he was greeted at the airport by officials of Rising Star Africa Promotions.
Dogboe will be making his first defense of his WBOinternational super bantamweight belt against Chacon.
The world acclaimed experienced referee will conduct a course for ring officials and other Ghanaian boxing enthusiasts on July 19th at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.
