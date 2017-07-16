TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Spurs forward Njie heading to Marseille
Tottenham forward Clinton Njie is to join French side Marseille on a permanent deal after the two clubs agreed a deal.
The Cameroon international, 23, was on loan to the Ligue 1 club last season, scoring four goals.
Njie joined Spurs from Lyon in 2015 for a reported £10m and made 14 appearances for the club, though he suffered a serious knee injury in December 2015.
“We wish Clinton all the best for the future,” Tottenham said.
