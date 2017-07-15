TOP STORIES
What I think of today is what I will achieve in the future if only if I am focused.By: SAMMY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
GOIL commiserates with Kotoko
Accra, July 14, GNA - The management and staff of Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has expressed their heartfelt sympathy to Kumasi Asante Kotoko after last Wednesday's accident involving the players and technical team.
A statement signed by Patrick Akorli, group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL said the company would support the team in its moment of grief and also remember them in prayers.
'We are heartbroken to learn that an official of the team lost his life while others including players sustained various degree of injuries.
'As an Official sponsor of the Porcupine Warriors, our hearts and prayers go to the team.
'Goil will continue to support Kotoko in their moment of grief and pray that the team recovers speedily', it stated.
The Porcupine Warriors were involved in a tragic accident on Wednesday at Nkawkaw on their way to Kumasi from Accra after their mid-week match with Inter Allies at the El-wark sports stadium.
Thomas Kofi Asare, deputy equipment officer lost his life while players and some technical members sustained injuries and are currently responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News