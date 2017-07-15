modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

GOIL commiserates with Kotoko

GNA
3 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, July 14, GNA - The management and staff of Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has expressed their heartfelt sympathy to Kumasi Asante Kotoko after last Wednesday's accident involving the players and technical team.

A statement signed by Patrick Akorli, group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL said the company would support the team in its moment of grief and also remember them in prayers.

'We are heartbroken to learn that an official of the team lost his life while others including players sustained various degree of injuries.

'As an Official sponsor of the Porcupine Warriors, our hearts and prayers go to the team.

'Goil will continue to support Kotoko in their moment of grief and pray that the team recovers speedily', it stated.

The Porcupine Warriors were involved in a tragic accident on Wednesday at Nkawkaw on their way to Kumasi from Accra after their mid-week match with Inter Allies at the El-wark sports stadium.

Thomas Kofi Asare, deputy equipment officer lost his life while players and some technical members sustained injuries and are currently responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

All Ambassadors Are Errand Boys—Ambassador Victor Smith

3 hours ago

Parliament Gets Busy With 5 New Bills

7 hours ago

quot-img-1What I think of today is what I will achieve in the future if only if I am focused.

By: SAMMY quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line