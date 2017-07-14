modernghana logo

Huddersfield back in for defender Andy Yiadom

40 minutes ago | Sports News

Newly promoted English Premier League side Huddersfield Town are set to increase their bid for Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom, according to reports in the UK. 

The Terriers have already had a bid worth more than £1m turned down by the newly promoted side.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to several clubs in the ongoing summer window following his stellar performance in his debut season in the Championship.

Yiadom moved to Barnsley from Barnet last summer and has 12 months left on his contract.

The two capped Ghana defender made 32 Championship appearances in his first season at Oakwell.

Andy Yiadom

