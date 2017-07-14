TOP STORIES
Richmond Boakye's stats show he is Europa League best player this season
Early days yet, but UEFA's official statistics for the Europa League show Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is the competition's best player so far this season.
In the opening 3-match two qualifying rounds, he has scored 5, which is better than everyone else.
He has an assist, with the highest ranked player on 4.
And, only 2 other players, one on 9 and the other on 11, have better than his 8 shots on targets.
The striker has been in blistering form throughout 2017 and the qualities that made Juventus buy him in the early days of his career are finally emerging.
