modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Richmond Boakye's stats show he is Europa League best player this season

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Early days yet, but UEFA's official statistics for the Europa League show Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is the competition's best player so far this season.

In the opening 3-match two qualifying rounds, he has scored 5, which is better than everyone else.

He has an assist, with the highest ranked player on 4.

And, only 2 other players, one on 9 and the other on 11, have better than his 8 shots on targets.

The striker has been in blistering form throughout 2017 and the qualities that made Juventus buy him in the early days of his career are finally emerging.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

IGP Places GHȻ10,000 Bounty On Lapaz Cop Killers

4 hours ago

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Pride not yourself of the past good deeds for they are history now, but strive to be part of an achievement today and you will become news that will never die.

By: George Wilson quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line