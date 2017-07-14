TOP STORIES
Right to Dream Academy sends congratulatory message to Ostersunds defender Samuel Mensah
Right to Dream Academy have sent a congratulatory message to Samuel Mensah after helping Ostersunds defeat Turkish giants Galatasaray 2-0 in the first leg of the Europa League second round qualifiers on Thursday evening.
Mensah, who graduated from the renowned soccer Academy was instrumental for Ostersunds when they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the 20-time Turkish Super League champions at the Jamkraft Arena.
And Right to Dream took to Twitter to congratulate the good work of their former player and wished him good luck ahead of next week's second leg at the TÃ¼rk Telekom Stadium.
https://twitter.com/right2dream/status/885787114809458688
