Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Atsu reveals anxious moments ahead of Newcastle United permanent deal
Despite an impressive season with Newcastle United in the Championship last season, Ghana winger Christian Atsu has revealed that he was anxious to see the deal done.
Atsu wanted to make the move permanent but he had to wait.
Each day, he would report to Chelsea's training ground in Cobham, but was anxiously waiting for a call from Rafa Banitez.
And finally the call came
'He called me and showed me respect, and I need to repay him back. I went back to Chelsea and I was waiting for one week and hoping and praying that Newcastle would take the option.'
'Honestly, he called me and told me he wanted to sign me,' said the 25-year-old, who hopes to feature in tonight's opening pre-season friendly against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle.
'I was very happy.
'He called me and showed me respect, and I need to repay him back.
'It was when the season finished. I went back to Chelsea and I was waiting for one week and hoping and praying that Newcastle would take the option.
'I had my dream come true.
'I was hoping and praying that they would take the option. I was very happy at Newcastle. I wanted to be with the team.'
Asked about his week in limbo at the Premier League champions, the Ghana international added: 'It was a strange week.
'I was hoping and praying things would turn out well because I was very happy at Newcastle, with the lads, the fans and the whole club.
'I wanted to be with the team.'
