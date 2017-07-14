modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

DC United defender Kofi Opare expresses delight over meeting with Ghana coach Appiah

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

DC United defender Kofi Opare has expressed his delight after meeting Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah who in on a scouting missing of the United States to monitor players for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars coach's latest working visit took him to DC United's when he met the Ghanaian quartet of Patrick Nyarko, Kofi Opare, Lloyd Sam and Chris Odoi-Atsem at their training grounds on Thursday.

The Black Stars coach watched the four Ghanaians train with their team and used the occasion to outline his plans to the players.

Appiah's discussions with the four players centered on his plans to build a bigger pool of players for the Black Stars in order to get good backups for various positions.

"Nice to meet Ghana national team's head coach Mr. Kwesi Appiah today at training," Opare wrote about his meeting with Ghana coach Appiah.

Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender, Joe Addo, who once played in the MLS, accompanied the Black Stars coach during the visit.

The visit forms part of the coach of the Ghana national team's familiarization tour to the United States after the two friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

He had earlier on visited Latif Blessing who also plays for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS.

That visit on Tuesday night at the Children's Mercy Park was enough to spur on the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League MVP, who scored two goals to help his side knocked out US Open Cup holders FC Dallas.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

IGP Places GHȻ10,000 Bounty On Lapaz Cop Killers

2 hours ago

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Yesterday is History, Tomorrow is a Mystery, But Today is a gift that is why it called the 'PRESENT'

By: Haq quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line