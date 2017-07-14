modernghana logo

Moses Odjer undergoes medical at Salernitana ahead of pre-season training

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Moses Odjer underwent a routine medical tests at Salernitana ahead of the start of their pre-season training. 

Reports emerged that, the 20-year-old is keen to depart the club to join one of the elite clubs in Italy.

But the former Tema Youth enforcer posted his picture having his routine medical at the club's training centre to underline his commitment to the club ahead of the upcoming season.

He was one of the top performers for the Garnets in the Serie B last term.

https://twitter.com/mosesodjer1/status/885486797161103360

Moses Odjer

