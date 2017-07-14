modernghana logo

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is highest paid player at French side Lorient

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is the highest paid Lorient player. 

The 25-year-old takes home â‚¬70 000 per month to make him the highest earner at the French Lique 2 side.

The future of the Ghana international has been hugely speculated with a number of top clubs in Europe believed to be interested.

Waris is among six Lorient players who have been fingered to be on their way out of the club.

Abdul Majeed Waris

