Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu holds first training with Turkish side Gençlerbirliğ
Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu held his first training session with Turkish side GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸ on Thursday.
The new recruit participated in the exercise at the team's pre-season camp in Ankara.
The 23-year-old signed on a free transfer after leaving promoted English Premier League side Brighton Hove and Albion.
He joined Brighton in 2015 from Feyenoord and was loaned to Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie last January.
And he enraged club chiefs after he showed his love for Feyenoord on social media before Eagles' 4-0 defeat to Ajax, which confirmed their relegation.
Elvis Manu
