modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu holds first training with Turkish side Gençlerbirliğ

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu held his first training session with Turkish side GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸ on Thursday.

The new recruit participated in the exercise at the team's pre-season camp in Ankara.

The 23-year-old signed on a free transfer after leaving promoted English Premier League side Brighton Hove and Albion.

He joined Brighton in 2015 from Feyenoord and was loaned to Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie last January.

And he enraged club chiefs after he showed his love for Feyenoord on social media before Eagles' 4-0 defeat to Ajax, which confirmed their relegation.

Elvis Manu

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

1 hour ago

Branding Parliament Useless 'Hurtful' – Osei-Wusu

6 hours ago

quot-img-1The devol you know is better than the angel you dont know.

By: Ablordeppey c.k wond quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line