Kotoko's coach Steve Polack and players out of danger
The technical team of the Asante Kotoko are all reported to be out of danger following their involvement in a fatal motor accident on Wednesday.
The equipment officer, Kofi Asare, was killed when the bus on which the team was traveling run into a KIA cargo truck.
Coach Polack, who has been on admission at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit after suffering neck and knee injuries is reported to have undergone a successful surgery.
The English gaffer and the two other patients would, however, continued to be under observation by the doctors for some time, before being discharged.
Also on admission at the same facility are Ollenu Ashietey, one of the players, and Nana Berchie, driver of the bus.
Dr. Michael Leat, Medical Director of the Club, described their condition as stable and said this had been confirmed by a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.
The team was returning to Kumasi after losing 1-0 to Inter Allies in a Ghana Premier League midweek fixture.
Dr. Leat told the GNA Sports that, the players would require a couple of weeks to fully recover from the horrific accident, to play the rest of the league matches.
'Definitely, the players are psychologically traumatized and would need some days off before they get back to action," he added.
