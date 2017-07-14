TOP STORIES
Happiness awaits those who walk in righteousnessBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Ghana duo Annan, Mensah taste defeat with HJK in Europa League
Ghanaian attacking duo of Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah featured in the last few minutes for Finland side HJK Helsinki their 3-1 defeat to Shkendija in the UEFA Europa League.
Evans came on in the 76th minute for A. Pelvas at the Stadion Mladost in Strumica in the first leg of the second qualifying round.
O. Jallow broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 35th minute but B. Ibraimi via the spot equalized on the brink of half time.
B. Ibraimi bagged his brace six minutes after recess and sealed his hat trick in the 64th minute to make sure the home aide go into the second leg comfortable.
The return leg is scheduled for 20th July 2017 in Helsinki.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News