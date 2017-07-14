modernghana logo

Ghana duo Annan, Mensah taste defeat with HJK in Europa League

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian attacking duo of Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah featured in the last few minutes for Finland side HJK Helsinki their 3-1 defeat to Shkendija in the UEFA Europa League.

Evans came on in the 76th minute for A. Pelvas at the Stadion Mladost in Strumica in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

O. Jallow broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 35th minute but B. Ibraimi via the spot equalized on the brink of half time.

B. Ibraimi bagged his brace six minutes after recess and sealed his hat trick in the 64th minute to make sure the home aide go into the second leg comfortable.

The return leg is scheduled for 20th July 2017 in Helsinki.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

