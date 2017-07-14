modernghana logo

Spanish side Cordoba starts pre-season without Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Spanish side Cordoba have started pre-season without Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah.

Brimah, 30, is a free agent after ending his four-year association with the second-tier side.

The club started pre-season on Thursday without the Ghanaian who is on a look-out for a new destination.

The shot-stopper is available on a free transfer which means getting a club won't be much of a difficulty.

He made just three appearances for Cordoba last season.

Razak Brimah

