Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Spanish side Cordoba starts pre-season without Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah
Spanish side Cordoba have started pre-season without Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah.
Brimah, 30, is a free agent after ending his four-year association with the second-tier side.
The club started pre-season on Thursday without the Ghanaian who is on a look-out for a new destination.
The shot-stopper is available on a free transfer which means getting a club won't be much of a difficulty.
He made just three appearances for Cordoba last season.
Razak Brimah
