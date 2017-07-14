modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan to earn €550,000 annually at Turkish side Kayserispor

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will earn â‚¬550,000 annually at Kayserispor, according to reports from Turkey.

Gyan, 31, put pen to paper on a two-year deal for Turkish side  with with an option to renew for another year earlier last week.

The former Rennes marksman was heavily linked with a move to another Turkish side Bursapor but the deal fell through at the last minute after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

According to the contract details provided by Yeni Safak, Gyan will take home an amount of â‚¬550,000 euros annually and will also earn â‚¬15,000 per game.

"Turkey will be a great experience for us. The League of Turkey is among the leading leagues and I am very happy that I am part of this league. I have very important names in the league. It is my aim to score more goals for the club,' Gyan said after completing the deal.

Gyan has been given an extended holiday before joining the team's training camp in Austria.

He is expected to help the club gain mid-table experience. Kayserispor was almost relegated two seasons ago.

Asamoah Gyan

