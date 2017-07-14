TOP STORIES
"Success is peregrination; travel it".By: Franklynn Melch-Kirc
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
New recruit Caleb Ekuban ‘ready to play anywhere’ for Leeds United
Leeds United new signing Caleb Ekuban says he will play anywhere manager Thomas Christiansen wants him to for the Peacocks this season.
The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road from Serie A side Chievo Verona.
The Italian-born Ghanaian says he will be happy to be deployed wherever he is wanted by the manager.
He said: 'My best position? Let's say that I can play left, right, even in the centre, but I don't have a best position. Where the coach needs me the most, I'll play there." he told the club's official website
Ekuban, a quick and powerful Italian-born striker, scored 17 league goals during a loan at Albanian top-flight side Partizani Tirana last season.
Caleb Ekuban
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News