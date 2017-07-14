modernghana logo

New recruit Caleb Ekuban ‘ready to play anywhere’ for Leeds United

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News


Leeds United new signing Caleb Ekuban says he will play anywhere manager Thomas Christiansen wants him to for the Peacocks this season.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road from Serie A side Chievo Verona.

The Italian-born Ghanaian says he will be happy to be deployed wherever he is wanted by the manager.

He said: 'My best position? Let's say that I can play left, right, even in the centre, but I don't have a best position. Where the coach needs me the most, I'll play there." he told the club's official website

Ekuban, a quick and powerful Italian-born striker, scored 17 league goals during a loan at Albanian top-flight side Partizani Tirana last season.

Caleb Ekuban

