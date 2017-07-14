modernghana logo

Brighton & Hove Albion join host of clubs interested in Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Newly-promoted English side Brighton are the latest to express interest in Panathinaikos midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

Reports say manager Chris Hughton is trying to secure a deal for the Ghana international.

Wakaso, 26, has told his current employers Panathinaikos he would leave if a fee can be reached between them and any of the clubs interested in his signature.

Having impressed for relegated Spanish side Granada last season, Wakaso has found himself a man in high demand.

Brighton are joined by Deportivo Alaves and Swansea City in a list of clubs who are all interested in signing the Ghanaian this month.

The former Celtic man's versatility to play anywhere down the left or in centre midfield means he would provide a good utility man for whoever is able to sign him.

Wakaso scored once in 11 appearances for Granada last season.

Mubarak Wakaso

