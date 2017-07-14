TOP STORIES
Anything that makes you can unmake you.By: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Brighton & Hove Albion join host of clubs interested in Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso
Newly-promoted English side Brighton are the latest to express interest in Panathinaikos midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.
Reports say manager Chris Hughton is trying to secure a deal for the Ghana international.
Wakaso, 26, has told his current employers Panathinaikos he would leave if a fee can be reached between them and any of the clubs interested in his signature.
Having impressed for relegated Spanish side Granada last season, Wakaso has found himself a man in high demand.
Brighton are joined by Deportivo Alaves and Swansea City in a list of clubs who are all interested in signing the Ghanaian this month.
The former Celtic man's versatility to play anywhere down the left or in centre midfield means he would provide a good utility man for whoever is able to sign him.
Wakaso scored once in 11 appearances for Granada last season.
Mubarak Wakaso
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News