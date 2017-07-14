TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Czech side FK Bohemians Prague keen to sign Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh
Czech top-flight side FK Bohemians Prague are preparing a move for Standard Liege Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 19-year-old is deemed surplus to requirement after failing to make the cut since joining the Belgian outfit two years ago.
The Ghanaian is among several players expected to be cleared-out by Standard Liege.
GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the Czech side are interested in the Ghanaian, who is also being tracked by Royal Antwerp.
The former Dreams FC product is contracted to Standard Liege until 2018.
Benjamin Tetteh
