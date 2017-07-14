TOP STORIES
Betway Ghana starts the tryouts for Betway Talent Search in Takoradi
The Betway Talent Search, a football scouting project aimed at unearthing football talents for young footballers between the ages of 18 and 25, took off in the Western Region capital of Takoradi over the weekend at the Essikado Park.
The Betway Talent Search has former Black Stars captain and the Technical Coordinator for the national football team, Stephen Appiah, as its icon.
Other members of the scouting team include Maxwell Konadu, Eric Antwi Ofori, Coach Eben Sefah, Ben Adjei, Twumasi Forkuoh, Prince Odei and Godfried Aduobe.
The Takoradi event saw close to 500 footballers participating out of which 16 were selected by the technical team.
According to the icon of the project, Stephen Appiah, his motivation for joining and endorsing the project is grounded in how he was discovered as a footballer and his desire to see grassroots football revived in Ghana again.
''Ghana has a lot of football talents with most of them coming from poor backgrounds and hence cannot afford the academy system. Projects like this give aspiring professional footballers the opportunity to exhibit their talents and make it to the top,'' Appiah said.
On his part, Coach Eric was very impressed with the turnout at the event and the amazing talents exhibited. He said: ''The Takoradi event sets a good precedence for the subsequent events because of the quality of talent we have seen here today.''
Marketing Manager for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah explained why the Betway Talent Search targets footballers between the ages of 18 and 25.
He noted that football talent searches usually focus of young footballers under 12 and 16 years, leaving those between 18 and 25 out.
It is for this reason that the Betway Talent Search decided to target footballers between the ages of 18 and 25.
The Betway Talent Search continues in the Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Saturday, 15th July, 2017 and then in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi on the 22nd of July, 2017 and then finally in Accra on the 29th of July, 2017.
The Talent Search sits alongside the Betway sponsorship of Ashanti Gold S.C as part of Betway's commitment to driving interest and support in Ghanaian football.
