Huddersfield Town to return with an improved bid for Barnsley Andy Yiadom

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana's young right back Andy Yiadom is a man in demand and is itching closer to a move to play in the English Premier League.

West Ham United and Swansea City have all been linked with the right back who was named the best defender at the club by his mates.

But its looks like Huddersfiled Town are the most serious having seen a bid around 1 million pounds turned down last week, they are set to return with an improved bid.

Having from to Barnsley from Barnet he has gone on to establish himself as one of the best right backs in the championship this season.

Huddersfield Town to make new improved bid for Barnsley right back Andy Yiadom. Already had offer worth more than £1m rejected

— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 14, 2017

Andy Yiadom

