Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Fit-again Newcastle United target Afriyie Acquah in full flight as Torino pre-season intensifies
Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has regained full-fitness and involved in rigorous pre-season training with Torino.
The midfielder suffered a knock in Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia last month.
As a result, he withdrew from the squad that travelled to the US to play Mexico and USA.
But the box-to-box star is now fit and getting ready for the new season next month.
Acquah has been linked with English Premier League sides Newcastle United and Stoke City.
Afriyie Acquah
