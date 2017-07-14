modernghana logo

Fit-again Newcastle United target Afriyie Acquah in full flight as Torino pre-season intensifies

5 minutes ago | Sports News

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has regained full-fitness and involved in rigorous pre-season training with Torino.

The midfielder suffered a knock in Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia last month.

As a result, he withdrew from the squad that travelled to the US to play Mexico and USA.

But the box-to-box star is now fit and getting ready for the new season next month.

Acquah has been linked with English Premier League sides Newcastle United and Stoke City.

