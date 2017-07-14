TOP STORIES
Ghana’s Abdul Majeed Waris sents best wishes to former team mate Banjamin Moukandjo
Ghana's Majeed Waris has sent a touching message to his former team mate Benjamin Moukandjo who has joined the growing list of players going to China.
The forward joins the struggling team, managed by Fabio Capello, after two seasons at French side Lorient FC.
Moukandjo finished top scorer at Lorient in both his seasons with the club, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season.
Waris whose future is also up in the air took to twitter to wish him well.
Goodluck with your new team bro.👍 pic.twitter.com/RR1GMZzji5
— majeed waris (@warisgh10) July 14, 2017
Abdul Majeed Waris
