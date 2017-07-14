TOP STORIES
Second cycle Regional Supper Zonal Sports begins in Upper East
By Jerry Azanduna
Bawku (UE) July 13, GNA - The fifth Supper Zonal second cycle schools Sports Festival in the Upper East Region involving 26 schools has commenced.
The schools, from four different zones, are being hosted by the Bawku Municipal and would compete in various indoor and outdoor games including soccer, volley ball, hand ball, net ball, athletics, Badminton, hockey, basketball and cross country.
Alhaji Inusah Abubakar Coordinating Director for the Bawku Municipal Assembly, who addressed the students at the opening of the festival, charged them to see discipline as a tool for success in their lives.
Alhaji Abubakar noted that exhibiting discipline in their field of play would eventually transmit to every aspect of their life and would go a long way to produce gainful results for their development.
He said the role of sports in national development could not be over emphasized and said sports had succeeded in fostering peace and national cohesion.
'Sports has whipped and ignited the sense of patriotism in the citizenry and relegated every ethnic, political and religious difference to the background because it unites the participants and gives them a common sense of purpose and destiny,' he said.
Alhaji Abubakar urged the students to take the competition seriously as the school athletics provided the opportunity for versatility and boosts employment prospects of students as it developed in them a sense of teamwork, creativity, determination, discipline and responsibility which is lacking in most individuals.
He said government would be rolling out a sports module under the National Youth Employment Programme to support sportsmen and women and to create job opportunities for them, adding that, plans were far advanced to support female athletes to unearth their potentials through the women-in-sports programme.
He further indicated that special scholarships would be awarded to promising young athletes so that they could develop in the best of environments and mentioned that sport was essential to human life because it kept the body and soul together.
He called on the students to desist from drugs and stay away from delinquent acts such as pre-marital sex and alcoholism among others, since such activities had the potential of jeopardizing their future.
Madam Diana Aboor, Regional Physical Education (PE) Coordinator noted that sport was the root of discipline of any kind and that there was need for participants in the various events to learn and exhibit high sense of discipline to achieve the objective for that sporting activity.
Madam Aboor said the festival, apart from being a field of play, it also serves as an avenue to socialize and fraternize to prepare them for other activities in life.
She called on the students to show respect towards one another in order to promote peace and unity in the competition.
GNA
