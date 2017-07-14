TOP STORIES
A GREEDY LEADER COMPELS HIS FOLLOWERS TO REBEL AGAINST HIMBy: PAPA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Ghanaian football clubs needs insurance system - Expert
Accra, July 13, GNA - Mr Solomon Lartey, Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Company Limited, has proposed the establishment of an effective insurance system for football clubs in the country. saying this will safeguard them for the future.
Mr. Lartey was commiserating with officials and players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who were involved in an accident at Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region, after their mid-week league game against Inter Allies at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday.
He said though the incident was a sad one, it was about time Ghanaian clubs consider insurance policies as part of their planning processes for each season.
In an interview with the GNA Sports on Friday, Mr Lartey, said, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must ensure the appropriate insurance policies at the beginning of each season, taking into consideration the fact that clubs travel across the length and breath of the country each year to honour their matches.
He said insurance package will provide clubs with the needed financial security, in times of difficulties, as the companies will be on hand to support accident victims and also players who suffer from injuries during football matches.
He said, Ghanaian clubs must consider Personal Accident Insurance policy (PAI), since it covers death, injuries and temporary disability, as it ensures players and clubs are financially secured in times of difficulties.
He added that the policy provides the cost of treating victims including death, adding that, in cases where the players end up disabled after an accident it would also cover their cost of treatment as well. GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News