Samuudeen describes Thomas Abbey as 'god'
Accra, July 13, GNA - Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has described his fellow team-mate and captain as the 'god' of the team after their 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In a post-match conference, the midfielder told the press that, the entire team sees Thomas Abbey as their 'god' and they have already started worshipping him because of the influence he brings to bear anytime he is on the pitch.
'He (Thomas Abbey) is our 'god'. He is the best for us and we have started worshipping him.'
Thomas Abbey, found the back of the net twice against Berekum Chelsea as Hearts moved to the 3rd position on the league log with one point ahead of arch rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
With eight matches left to be played, Abbey has recorded a total of 10 goals and 4 assists so far.
Thomas Abbey had been out of action in the previous two games for the Phobians due to national team duties as Hearts lost both games.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
