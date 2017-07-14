modernghana logo

Kotoko's Coach and players out of danger

GNA
July 13

Kumasi, July 13, GNA - The Technical Head of Asante Kotoko S/C, Steve Polack and players of the club, who were involved in a fatal road crash near Nkawkaw are all reported to be out of danger.

The equipment officer, Kofi Asare, was killed when the bus on which the team was traveling run into a KIA cargo truck.

Coach Polack, suffered neck and knee injuries and is on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the nation's second referral facility.

Also on admission at the same facility are Ollenu Ashietey, one of the players, and Nana Berchie, driver of the bus.

Dr. Michael Leat, Medical Director of the Club, described their condition as stable and said this had been confirmed by a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

The expatriate coach and the two other patients would, however, continued to be under observation by the doctors for some time, before being discharged.

The team was returning to Kumasi after playing a mid-week premier league match against Inter Allies in Accra.

Kotoko lost the match by 0-1.
Dr. Leat told the GNA Sports that, the players would require a couple of weeks to fully recover from the horrific accident, to play the rest of the league matches.

'Definitely, the players are psychologically traumatized and would need some days off before they get back to action', he added.

GNA

By Stephen Asante, GNA

