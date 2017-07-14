TOP STORIES
Minister consoles Kotoko and family of deceased official
Kumasi, July 13, GNA - The Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has visited the family of the deceased official of the Asante Kotoko S/C, Kofi Asare, killed in a road crash while traveling on the team's bus after a premier league match in Accra.
He said he was deeply saddened by the incident, which had shocked the entire nation.
The bus carrying the 16 players, the technical team and other officials, run into a KIA cargo truck near Nkwakaw at about 2145 hours on Wednesday.
Mr. Asiamah was accompanied by officials of his Ministry and Kotoko's Chief Executive, Dr. Kwame Kyei.
He said the death of Asare was a big loss not only to Kotoko, a club he served so well, but the nation's football fraternity.
The Minister applauded the medical personnel of the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for the prompt response and excellent care given to the injured players and officials.
Earlier, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, had visited the injured coach, midfielder and driver, receiving treatment at KATH.
He pledged that everything possible would be done to support the crash victims and donated cash of GH¢10,000.00 to Kotoko's Management.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Professional League Board (PLB) and Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), have all sent solidarity messages to the club.
The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) appealed to the Professional League Board (PLB), organizers of the nation's premier league, to postpone the week 23 matches following the fatal crash.
Apart from Coach Steve Polack, midfielder Ashietey Ollenu and bus driver, Nana Berchie who are still on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the KATH, the nation's second largest referral facility, all the injured persons have been discharged.
Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo, the GHALCA Chairman, told journalists in Kumasi on that, the move was to show solidarity with Kotoko.
'We are all traumatized by this unfortunate incident and would wish that the PLB postpones the matches for this week-end', he added.
Mr. Fianoo conveyed the association's deep condolences to the family of the late Asare, and wished the injured speedy recovery.
He said they were in discussion with all clubs and stakeholders on how best the matches could be re-scheduled to allow Kotoko time to fully recover from the shock of the accident. GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
