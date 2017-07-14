modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visits DC United Ghanaian quartet

- ghanasoccernet.com
3 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah made a working visit to DC United's Ghanaian quartet, Patrick Nyarko, Kofi Opare, Lloyd Sam and Chris Odoi-Atsem at their training grounds on Thursday.

The visit forms part of the coach of the Ghana national team's familiarization tour to the United States after the two friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

He had earlier on visited Latif Blessing who also plays for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS. That visit on Tuesday night at the Children's Mercy Park was enough to spur on the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League MVP, who scored two goals to help his side knocked out US Open Cup holders FC Dallas.

The Stars coach who watched the four Ghanaians trained with their team used the occasion to outline his plans to the players.

Ghana Soccer US (www.ghsoccerus.net) can confirm that coach Kwesi Appiah's discussions with the four players centered on his plans to build a bigger pool of players for the Black Stars in order to get good backups for various positions.

Once again, former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender, Joe Addo, who once played in the MLS, accompanied the Black Stars coach during the visit.

Credit: Ghsoccerus
Kwesi Appiah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

EOCO Official Assaults Ayaalolo Staff

19 minutes ago

Churches, Mosques Urged To Build Mini Libraries For Children

58 minutes ago

quot-img-1Allah is for anybody who wants to get closer to Him. I was nobody and He made me somebody for everybody

By: Musah Ibrahim Lincol quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line