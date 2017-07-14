TOP STORIES
Allah is for anybody who wants to get closer to Him. I was nobody and He made me somebody for everybodyBy: Musah Ibrahim Lincol
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visits DC United Ghanaian quartet
Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah made a working visit to DC United's Ghanaian quartet, Patrick Nyarko, Kofi Opare, Lloyd Sam and Chris Odoi-Atsem at their training grounds on Thursday.
The visit forms part of the coach of the Ghana national team's familiarization tour to the United States after the two friendlies against Mexico and the USA.
He had earlier on visited Latif Blessing who also plays for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS. That visit on Tuesday night at the Children's Mercy Park was enough to spur on the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League MVP, who scored two goals to help his side knocked out US Open Cup holders FC Dallas.
The Stars coach who watched the four Ghanaians trained with their team used the occasion to outline his plans to the players.
Ghana Soccer US (www.ghsoccerus.net) can confirm that coach Kwesi Appiah's discussions with the four players centered on his plans to build a bigger pool of players for the Black Stars in order to get good backups for various positions.
Once again, former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender, Joe Addo, who once played in the MLS, accompanied the Black Stars coach during the visit.
Credit: Ghsoccerus
Kwesi Appiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News