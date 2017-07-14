TOP STORIES
Ghana Premier League Preview: Bechem United vs Bolga All Stars- Hunters aiming for safety points
Bechem United will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to leaders WAFA SC this Saturday when they are going to host the rock-bottomed Bolga All Stars.
The hosts dropped down to the ninth position after a poor run during which they claimed only two victories in eight matches.
The Hunters could move to the 5th place by taking advantage of the poor newcomers to win at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park on the weekend.
Amed Simba Toure is returning from suspension and will be available for selection on Saturday .
Daniel Egyin was sent off in the midweek. He is suspended for the weekend's fixture.
Alfred Nelson is still nursing an injury which rules him out completely from this match.
Bolga All Stars have been completely out of rhythm and are almost out of the top flight after a winless streak in four months .
The debutants are thirteen points away from the safe zone following the horrendous series of results.
Nothing could save the Stars of the East at the end of the season except miracle after a 0-2 loss at home to Ashanti Gold SC last Wednesday.
The visitors will be facing attacking trio Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, Maxwell Frimpong and Noah Neequaye who were part of their squad in the first round.
Hafiz and Maxwell were the scorers when they beat Bechem United 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Tamale.
MATCH FACTS
HEAD TO HEAD
Total league meetings = 1
Bechem United wins = 0
Bolga All Stars wins = 1
Drawn matches = 0
~ Bechem United have just two victories in their last eight matches in the premier league.
(W2 D2 L4)
~ Bolga All Stars are winless in their last twelve games in the premier league.
(W0 D4 L8)
~ Bechem United are unbeaten in their last six home fixtures in the premier league.
(W3 D3 L0)
~ Bolga All Stars have picked only one point from their eleven away games in the premiership this season.
(W0 D1 L10)
~ Bechem United are hosting Bolga All Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park for the first time in the history of the premiership.
~ Bolga All Stars have lost all previous two visits to the Brong Ahafo region in the league. Conceding five and scoring none.
~ Bechem United have managed to keep seven clean sheets at home in the league this term after eleven games.
~ Bolga All Stars have conceded in each of their eleven away fixtures in the premier league this season.
By Nuhu Adams
