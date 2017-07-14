TOP STORIES
Otumfuo Ready For Life Patron For Forbes Mini Golf Club
The Asantehene ,Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has shown his readiness to support and be the life patron for Fobes Mini-Golf Club.
This he said, would only materialize when there are comprehensive collaborations and understanding between Royal Golf Club and Forbes Mini-Golf club.
Otumfuo made the assertions when executives and members from Forbes Mini-Golf club paid a courtesy call on him at Manhyia Palace on Wednesday and made an appeal to that effect.
Forbes Mini-Golf club is currently a member of the Ghana Mini-Golf Federation(GMF),whose main aim is
to promote Mini-Golf sport in Ghana and Africa at large.
The Forbes Mini-Golf club is also to create an atmosphere where both young and old get involved in the Mini-golfing sports.
His Royal Highness explained that, promoting Mini-Golf clubs was in the right direction since it would give brighter chances for Ghanaian young and old to build a solid mental alertness and prevent various disease.
He commended the members of Forbes mini-golf club and hopes that, the collaboration with Royal Golf Club becomes a reality.
Mr Solomon Addai, the president for Forbes Mini-Golf club proposed that, it would be very interesting after deliberations with the Royal Golf Executives to be part of annual Otumfuo Royal Golf tournament in order to enable the young and the old who don't get the opportunity to play in the main golf tournament to also get the chance to play in the Mini-Golf tournament.
The President also wished that, in future the annual tournament would be called " Royal and FMC Mini- golf tournament.
He also took the opportunity to inform Otumfuo about the
club's qualification to participate in World Mini-Golf Federation Championship in Croatia come September this year.
Mr Addai , thanked Otumfuo for the warm reception and hope to do their best to achieve the purpose for Mini- Golfing.
