Kotoko Accident: B/A Circles Council Consoles Kumasi Asante Kotoko
The Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC has expressed their condolences to the entire Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC family starting from life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to supporters, follows the tragic accident involved Asante Kotoko on their way to Kumasi after their Match Day 22 league match with Inter Allies in Accra.
Asante Kotoko Sporting Club been involved in an accident at Nkawkaw on their way back to Kumasi, one person has been confirmed dead in the crash that happened on Wednesday around 10pm near Nkawkaw while the team was returning to Kumasi after a League game against Accra-based Inter Allies.
He has been identified as Mr. Kofi Asare, Assistant Equipment Officer of the club.
The bus reportedly ran into a slow-moving truck carrying fertiliser. Several other players and their coach, Steve Pollack sustained varying degrees of injury.
In a press release issued and signed by Nana Agyenim Boateng, PRO for BARCC and Circle 43 chairman with a copied to Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, stated that, the Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC has learnt with grief and sadness, an accident of the club team bus on their way back to Kumasi following the club Premier League Match Day 22 with International Allies at El Wak Stadium in Accra on Wednesday, 12 July, 2017.
We wish to state that the entire Supporters of the club and football fraternity in the Brong Ahafo region are deeply devastated by the sad and unfortunate development which occurred last night on the Nkawkaw road.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. Kofi Asare family and Kotoko FC family, we will surely miss the presence of a truly lovable and kind person (Kofi Asare, Assistant Equipment Officer).
And on behalf of BARCC and Circle 43 in Sunyani, we want to remind the team that all our thoughts and prayers are with them particularly the family of our late equipment officer Mr. Asare, the injured officials and players, who are now receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.We want to express our sympathy and let you know that our thoughts are with you.
We humbly urge the teeming supporters, sympathizers and football loving fans across the globe to continue to pray for our injured players and officials at this crucial and difficult time.
Long Live Fabulous!
Long Live BARCC!!
NANA AGYENIM BOATENG,
P. R. O. BARCC & CIRCLE 43 CHAIR,
SUNYANI, B/A.
